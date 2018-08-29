Riverdale Season 3 First Look: Shocking Hookups, Major Discoveries and One Creepy Masked Figure

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 11:02 AM
Just how many OMG moments can Riverdale fit into the first season three promo? To quote Mean Girls, "the limit does not exist." E! News has your exclusive first look at the upcoming season of The CW's hit drama and you better buckle up.
The above sneak peek has new footage from season three that will leave you gasping, like Archie (KJ Apa) in prison, Alice (Mädchen Amick) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) in bed together, Kevin (Casey Cott) getting some action in school and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) discovering something truly sinister.
"Help! Somebody help," he yells while outside at some kind of altar. And then there's the horned-figure. True Detective much? Looks like there's a cult in Riverdale these days.
Details about season three are being kept under wraps, naturally, but we do know Riverdale is going to the past for a flashback episode featuring many of the younger stars playing their TV parents. Guest stars for that episode include Anthony Michael Hall as Principal Featherhead and Michael Consuelos is playing Hiram Lodge, his father, Mark Consuelos' character on The CW series.
In addition to the flashback episode, we know there's some conflict coming for Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes).
"Some Varchie conflict...there's Varchie conflict, that will make them go crazy," Mendes teased regarding what will make shippers go crazy. "And a possible..."
"You hook up with someone else," Apa said.
"Are you allowed to say that?" Mendes asked.
"Yeah, but we're not saying who," Apa said.
"OK, a possible new love interest," Mendes said.
Get ready, it all happens in October. Riverdale season three premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. on The CW.
