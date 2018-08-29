Riverdale Season 3 First Look: Shocking Hookups, Major Discoveries and One Creepy Masked Figure

Just how many OMG moments can Riverdale fit into the first season three promo? To quote Mean Girls, "the limit does not exist." E! News has your exclusive first look at the upcoming season of The CW's hit drama and you better buckle up.

The above sneak peek has new footage from season three that will leave you gasping, like Archie (KJ Apa) in prison, Alice (Mädchen Amick) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) in bed together, Kevin (Casey Cott) getting some action in school and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) discovering something truly sinister.

"Help! Somebody help," he yells while outside at some kind of altar. And then there's the horned-figure. True Detective much? Looks like there's a cult in Riverdale these days.