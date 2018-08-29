101-Year-Old Kirk Douglas Smiles at Great-Granddaughter in Adorable New Photo

A picture of Kirk Douglas is capturing fans' hearts.

The 101-year-old actor was recently photographed enjoying some quality time with his 8-month-old great-granddaughter, Lua Izzy. The black and white picture showed the little one looking up to her great-grandfather while he sat in a chair and stared lovingly back down at her.

Kirk's grandson Cameron Douglas—son of Michael Douglas—posted the sweet shot to Instagram on Tuesday and captioned it with a single word: "LOVE."

This wasn't the first time Cameron shared a photo of the adorable duo. He also posted a picture of the Spartacus star holding the baby girl back in January.

"Words cannot express," he wrote besides the generational photo along with the hashtags #Powerful and #Bloodline.