Jennifer Garner Hits the Red Carpet After Ben Affleck's Rehab Return

"He was grateful that Jen was there for him again and did not fight it," another source explained to E! News. "It's extremely sad and disappointing that this has happened again, but she will continue to be there for him and not turn her back. She feels like she can't do that to her kids and that she wants him to be in their lives."

Since Affleck entered rehab, E! News has learned the Oscar winner "seems serious about living in for at least 30 days." Meanwhile, while he and Garner have settled their divorce three years after first announcing their split, they are waiting until the actor gets out of rehab to file the final settlement with the court.

"The divorce is wrapped up but has not been signed off on. They are waiting for Ben to get out to do that," an insider said. "They both want to move on and end the financial negotiations and the custody discussions."

In the interim, the actress is being "supportive, but firm" with the father of their three children.

"She wants him to be clean and healthy and will help him get there if he's committed," the source added. "She is glad he is in a safe place and getting the help he needs."

