Luann de Lesseps Gets Probation in Drunken Battery Case After Plea Deal

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 7:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luann de Lesseps, Cabaret

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Luann de Lesseps has avoided a jail sentence for her battery and disorderly intoxication case after a Florida court accepted her plea deal.

The 53-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested just before Christmas Eve after allegedly kicking a police officer while intoxicated at a hotel in Palm Beach. In July, she pleaded guilty to three charges: battery, disorderly intoxication and trespass in an occupied structure of conveyance. A judge signed off on her plea deal on Wednesday, court records show. A charge of battery on a law enforcement officer and two charges of corruption by threat were dropped. The case is now closed.

As part of her plea deal, she must complete one year probation back in New York, during which she will be required to complete 50 hours of community service, attend two Alcohol Anonymous meetings per week, attend a Victim Impact Class by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and pay $866 in court fees. She must also refrain from consuming alcohol or taking illegal drugs and will be subject to random testing.

She is also required to submit a letter of apology to the victim, a police officer, which she had already done.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

De Lesseps had apologized publicly for her behavior soon after he arrest and also completed two rehab stints.

She has since been able to joke about her personal and legal turmoil onstage at her #CountessAndFriends Cabaret shows.

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Top Stories , Legal , Apple News
Latest News
Michael Jackson

Remembering Michael Jackson's Very Complicated, Immeasurably Influential Life

Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon

Blackmail, Leaked Tapes and Outbursts: Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Breaks His Silence About Firing

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift Honors Aretha Franklin With a Moment of Silence at Detroit Concert

Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event 2018

Lili Reinhart Embraces Being an "Imperfect," "Powerful" Role Model

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

Katharine McPhee Tells David Foster's Daughter "Mommy and Daddy Need Alone Time"

The Real Housewives of Dallas, RHOD, LeeAnne Locken

Yes, The Real Housewives of Dallas Stars Fight About Brandi Redmond's Adoption

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Says Her Abs Are "Making a Comeback" After Giving Birth

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.