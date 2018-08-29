Kylie Jenner Says Her Abs Are "Making a Comeback" After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is on her fitness grind—and seeing results.

In the wake of giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, in February, the reality star decided to get into the gym to feel her best in her body.

"I planned my first workout on Monday," the new mom said in a YouTube video back in early July. "I'm not even doing it to get in shape, even though after Stormi, I feel like people think that I like, bounce back super fast, which I guess I did and that I'm just, 'Oh, it's just, everything's so perfect,' and people like, can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes...especially at such a young age to see your body go through such a change and it is physically, mentally and emotionally a challenge."

As the star candidly elaborated at the time, "It was such a great pregnancy and birth and like, I'm so happy and I would have done the same thing over again but like, you know, my boobs are definitely like, three times the size, which bothers me...I have like, stretch marks on my boobs. I feel like, you know, my stomach isn't the same and my waist is the same and my butt's bigger and my thighs are bigger, like everything."