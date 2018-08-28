How You Can See Meghan Markle's Wedding Gown and Tiara in Person

Tue., Aug. 28, 2018

If you weren't able to fly to England for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, here's your chance to get up close and personal… to their clothing.

Kensington Palace has announced the newlywed's attire from their May 19 nuptials will be displayed at Windsor Castle as part of the "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex."

The Duchess' now-iconic Givenchy gown will be featured alongside the five meter long gown with designs of flora from all 53 countries in the Commonwealth, including the California poppy. Her boat-neck style, silk dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for the main ceremony, after which she changed into a Stella McCartney gown for the reception.

And in other exciting news, "Queen Mary's 1932 diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to Meghan by the Queen for the star-studded ceremony, will be on public display for the first time."

While Meghan's gown will be the original dress she wore when she said "I Do," the wedding ensemble Harry wore will be a copy. However, the uniform is a near match, with the Palace revealing, "The specially commissioned frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals was made by Dege & Skinner and paired with a pair of trousers made of blue and black wool barathea."

Anglophiles itching to see the royal clothing in the flesh can attend the exhibit at Windsor Castle from October 26 to January 6, and at Holyrood Palace from June 14 to October 6 next year.

