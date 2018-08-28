Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again's Young Bill, Harry and Sam Are BFFs IRL, Too!

Universal Pictures
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 6:07 PM
Universal Pictures
The boys are back together again.
Fresh off their hit movie Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! stars Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner took off for a boys trip to the Shambala Festival in Northamptonshire, England. The Dynabros wore their finest '90s attire for the "Adventures in Utopia" themed event, which they made sure to document on their social media.
Dylan shared a "family photo" of himself and Hugh cuddling up with a hen, before the lads partied at the yearly music festival. And it seems the Mamma Mia stars got into the festival spirit by wearing cat ears and a bit of glitter.
Since starring together in the summer blockbuster, the actors have formed a solid friendship, as evident in their numerous Instagram photos together. In one of his many pictures with his co-stars, Irvine affectionately captions the moment: "Back with my boys."
Jeremy Irvine/Instagram
The second film, which introduced new characters to the original cast, was like a family reunion for star Amanda Seyfried. "It was even more fun than the first one," the actress shared.
In the sequel, the young brits play the role of Bill, Harry and Sam back when the gentlemen first met the young Donna on the coast of the Greek island.
While these actors are still in the early days of their acting careers, they have built quite an impressive resume. Skinner has starred in hit films like Star Wars the Last Jedi and the British comedy series Fleabag, while this is Dylan's first blockbuster gig. On the other hand, Irvine has been acting for quite some time and has had acting gigs in films like War Horse and Great Expectations.
As good as those movies are, Mamma Mia 2 is one these boys will always remember.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?