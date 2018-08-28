Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again's Young Bill, Harry and Sam Are BFFs IRL, Too!

The boys are back together again.

Fresh off their hit movie Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! stars Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner took off for a boys trip to the Shambala Festival in Northamptonshire, England. The Dynabros wore their finest '90s attire for the "Adventures in Utopia" themed event, which they made sure to document on their social media.

Dylan shared a "family photo" of himself and Hugh cuddling up with a hen, before the lads partied at the yearly music festival. And it seems the Mamma Mia stars got into the festival spirit by wearing cat ears and a bit of glitter.

Since starring together in the summer blockbuster, the actors have formed a solid friendship, as evident in their numerous Instagram photos together. In one of his many pictures with his co-stars, Irvine affectionately captions the moment: "Back with my boys."