Why Nicole Richie Is Over Denim and What She's Wearing Instead

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 5:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"The second I come in, the jeans [come off]."

In honor of the House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Event in her hometown of Venice, California, Nicole Richie is getting real about fall fashion.

"I'm a big fan of luxury loungewear," she told E! News. "I like a good sweatpant—like a nice, comfortable sweatpant—and a T-shirt and a sweater because I'm kind of always cold."

Now that Revolve is hosting influencers and VIPs for #REVOLVEaroundtheworld Los Angeles, she's revealing that her hometown go-to, "luxury loungewear," which we're classifying as elevated sleepwear like cashmere pants and designer knit tops, is a must-have for fall, no matter where you live.

Photos

Weekend Rewind: 15 Red Carpet Looks You Don't Want to Miss

Comfortable, stylish and designer, these pieces fit the former Simple Life star's "cool and effortless" look. And while the House of Harlow designer states that she like to wear relaxed silhouettes with luxurious fabrics in the house, these garments can be styled into ensembles for school or weekend getaways. They're versatile, but also very comfortable. They're a fashion solution to your lazy days.

"I'm not just a pretty face," she said. "I'm very talented."

Touché, Nicole, touché.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicole Richie , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News
Latest News

Nicole Richie Describes Her Home Style

ESC: Janet Jackson

Fashion Rewind: 15 Red Carpet Outfits From the Weekend You Can't Miss

Hailey Baldwin Looks Better With Bieber?! -What the Fashion, Ep 21

Is Braless Bella Hadid Classy Or Trashy?! -What the Fashion, Ep 18

Is Gigi Hadid's Selfie Basic AF?! -What the Fashion, Ep 19

OMG, Where Are Blake Lively's Pants?! -What the Fashion, Ep.16

Have You Seen The New Kylie Jenner?! -What the Fashion, Ep. 17

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.