Why Nicole Richie Is Over Denim and What She's Wearing Instead

"The second I come in, the jeans [come off]."

In honor of the House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Event in her hometown of Venice, California, Nicole Richie is getting real about fall fashion.

"I'm a big fan of luxury loungewear," she told E! News. "I like a good sweatpant—like a nice, comfortable sweatpant—and a T-shirt and a sweater because I'm kind of always cold."

Now that Revolve is hosting influencers and VIPs for #REVOLVEaroundtheworld Los Angeles, she's revealing that her hometown go-to, "luxury loungewear," which we're classifying as elevated sleepwear like cashmere pants and designer knit tops, is a must-have for fall, no matter where you live.