TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Final 4 Now

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TV's Top Leading Lady

We've made it to the final four, but it was not an easy road. 

The last round of TV's Top Leading Lady was the closest yet, with all but one game finishing with less than 3% separating the competitors, and with a couple of big players being knocked out, like last year's runner up, The 100's Eliza Taylor. You guys all clearly worked hard in that round. 

Unfortunately, things do not get easier in the final four. It's down to Brookly Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, and Wynonna Earp star and reigning Girl on Top Melanie Scrofano. Two of them will make it on to have a showdown for the win, while the other two will be able to rest easy knowing they made it pretty dang far in this competition. 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2018: The Winners Are...

Voting in this round will remain open until Thursday, August 30 at 6 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. PT. 

Leading Lady 2018: Final 4
Melanie Scrofano vs. Emily Bett Rickards
53.1%
46.9%
Stephanie Beatriz vs. Caitriona Balfe
41.7%
58.3%

Check back on Friday, August 31 at 9 a.m. for the final round. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
Black Lightning Season 2 Key Art

Black Lightning's Season 2 Poster Is Super Cool

Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon

Blackmail, Leaked Tapes and Outbursts: Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Breaks His Silence About Firing

The Real Housewives of Dallas, RHOD, LeeAnne Locken

Yes, The Real Housewives of Dallas Stars Fight About Brandi Redmond's Adoption

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Stephen Amell Earned Less Than His Co-Stars as Arrow's Leading Man

ESC: Rebecca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin's Choice for the Next Bachelor Still Has a Special Place in Her Heart

Jordin Sparks' Water Breaks on "A Baby Story"

Jordin Sparks' Hubby Storms Off During Family Disagreement

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.