Salma Hayek's Husband Surprises Her With Vow Renewal On Island Getaway

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 2:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Salma Hayek, Fran&amp;ccedil;ois-Henri Pinault, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Salma Hayek is one lucky woman.

The Mexican actress revealed the sweet and romantic surprise her husband organized for her while on vacation by the beach. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the producer shared the adorable photos of herself and husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony, with their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault as a witness. "The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal," the 51-year-old gushed.

Clad in a red casual dress, the actress joked, "it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!"

And while the Mexico native would've liked a mariachi band to perform, her husband got the next best thing. "There were no mariachi band on the island but my husband found this one man band," she shared.

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

The pair was first married in a romantic ceremony in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009.  And it seems they enjoyed saying "I Do" so much that they decided to do it a second time, but in Venice.

This isn't the first time Pinault has gone above and beyond to please his wife. Salma once revealed to E! News her husband had hired a chef on her birthday since he knew she was exhausted by work and traveling. "We had the most exquisite dinner in pajamas and sweatpants and to me that's the best birthday anyone could think of," she enthusiastically said.

If only all men could be that way. *sigh*

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Salma Hayek , Couples , Weddings , Vacation , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Reunite 1 Year After Announcing Split

"The View" Casts Abby Huntsman to Replace Sara Haines

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn

Inside Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's Private Romance

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Variety Power of Women

Liam Hemsworth's Latest Prank on Miley Cyrus Is His Best Yet

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Avoid Run-In With Casper Smart

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy Isn't Alone! More Stars Who Became Fathers After 50

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia Turns 1 on Saturday—But They Won't Be Celebrating It

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.