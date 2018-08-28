Married at First Sight's Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Expecting First Child Together

Courtesy of Sri & Jana Photography
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 1:34 PM
Party of three! Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico are having a baby!
The Married at First Sight couple announced on Tuesday that they're expecting their first child together. "We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone. We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together," Ashley and Anthony tell E! News in a statement. "We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world in the new year."
The couple adds, "We can't wait for this next journey in our lives to begin."
Ashley and Anthony, who appeared on season five of the Lifetime show, also gushed about the exciting news on Instagram.
"We're pregnant! I am so excited to finally share this exciting news with everyone," Ashley wrote alongside a photo of the couple and their sonogram picture. Anthony also shared a similar photo with his Instagram followers, telling them, "I'm gonna be a Daddy! @ashleypetta and I are so excited to announce that we're pregnant!"
It was just a few weeks ago that the duo celebrated their second anniversary together. "Happy 2 year anniversary @_anthonydamico Marrying a stranger might have been the craziest but best decision I ever made. Love you," Ashley captioned a sweet photo with Anthony on Aug. 5.
So much to celebrate! Congratulations to the couple on their growing family!
People was first to report the baby news.
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights on Lifetime.
