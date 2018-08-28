Taylor Hanson Expecting Sixth Child With Wife Natalie

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Hanson, Natalie Anne Bryant

Instagram

Taylor Hanson has another little one on the way!

The musician, famous for being one third of the hit  group Hanson, is expecting his sixth child with longtime wife Natalie. "What's better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six," the star announced on Tuesday. "Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon."

"Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December!" Natalie echoed on her Instagram account. "Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can't wait to be big brothers and sisters again!"

After marrying in 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, 15-year-old Jordan Ezra, that same year, followed by 13-year-old Penelope, 11-year-old River, 9-year-old Viggo and 5-year-old Wilhelmina

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Taylor Hanson, Natalie Anne Bryant

Instagram

"Taylor and I and all the children are so excited about the new family member coming this December! More than ever I realize how time flies and every moment with these people counts," Natalie wrote on her website

The busy mom has chronicled family life on the blog and further shared with fans that they are all hitting the road together in honor of Hanson's upcoming symphony shows. As such, the kids will be back to school on the road. 

"Its been awhile since we've had the whole crew with us full time and its crazy to think how little they were in years past. Now we have these big kids who are so cool and fun and help out big time," she continued on her website. "Once again our dynamics have shifted so much since everyone was small and even school feels like much more of a team effort.

It sounds like their new brother or sister will make his or her arrival just in time for winter break. 

Congratulations to the growing family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Celeb Kids , Couples , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Life/Style
Latest News
Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy Isn't Alone! More Stars Who Became Fathers After 50

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia Turns 1 on Saturday—But They Won't Be Celebrating It

Ashley Petta, Anthony D'Amico, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Expecting First Child Together

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Hold Hands in Italy

Carey Hart, Jameson

Carey Hart Responds to Critics After Exposing Son With Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease to Others

BBMAK

BBMAK Reunites After 15 Years—and the Boy Band Is Going on Tour

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Prince Nikolai of Denmark Celebrates 19th Birthday With New Portrait

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.