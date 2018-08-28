Carey Hart Responds to Critics After Exposing Son With Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease to Others

Carey Hart is responding to critics who are questioning his recent Instagram post.

It all started Tuesday morning when the professional freestyle motocross competitor documented his morning with a sick son.

"Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and Willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows," he shared with his 850,000 followers. "I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a s---ty look on her face."

Carey added, "I told her it was bed bugs. #NoRestForTheWicked #LifeInHotels."

As it turns out, some followers were concerned that a sick child was out near others. What came next was a discussion in the comments section that Carey couldn't ignore.