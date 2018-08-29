14 Times Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Kids Were Scene Stealers on Social Media!

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 6:00 AM
Nothing beats family!
Since both Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross come from high profile families, they know exactly what it takes to raise little ones in Hollywood. In case you were unaware, the "Pieces of Me" singer has two children, son Bronx Mowgli Wentz (from her previous marriage) and daughter Jagger Snow Ross.
Although the Simpson-Ross household is a modern one, it appears that they're navigating life with two kids just fine. How do we know this? From social media, of course!
In fact, it's safe to say that Ashlee's kids are total scene stealers on Instagram. For a closer look at Bronx and Jagger's cutest online moments, take a peek at the photos below!
These kids are just two peas in a pod! Doesn't get more adorable than that.
Nothing like snuggles with daddy to make everything better.
Sometimes you just gotta let your hair down!
Article continues below
Just a little father-daughter quality time for the books.
Just goes to show that her future is so bright!
Hanging with your old man can be pretty cool!
Article continues below
Little quality time goes a long way.
Flying high in the sky like the angel she is!
Nothing better than a family trip to Disneyland.
Article continues below
The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the Ross household!
Boat ride with the parents? Don't mind if I do!
Pucker up for the cameras, ladies!
Article continues below
The cutest little mini-me there ever was!
Going old school for the gram!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?