Prince Nikolai of Denmark Celebrates 19th Birthday With New Portrait

Happy birthday, Prince Nikolai of Denmark!

The eldest son of Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, is celebrating his 19th birthday today. In honor of his special day, a new portrait was released of the teen royal in a navy blazer and a light blue button-down shirt.

Nikolai, who is Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's eldest grandchild and seventh in line to the Danish throne, has been making a name for himself in the modeling world over the last year. Back in February, Nikolai walked the runway at Burberry's London Fashion Week show. And just months ago, the royal walked in the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.