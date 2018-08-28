Prince Nikolai of Denmark Celebrates 19th Birthday With New Portrait

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 12:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Steen Brogaard/The Royal Danish House

Happy birthday, Prince Nikolai of Denmark!

The eldest son of Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, is celebrating his 19th birthday today. In honor of his special day, a new portrait was released of the teen royal in a navy blazer and a light blue button-down shirt.

Nikolai, who is Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's eldest grandchild and seventh in line to the Danish throne, has been making a name for himself in the modeling world over the last year. Back in February, Nikolai walked the runway at Burberry's London Fashion Week show. And just months ago, the royal walked in the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

Photos

Prince Nikolai of Denmark's Modeling Photos

Want to see more photos of Nikolai? Celebrate his birthday with the royal pictures below!

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dior Show

The teen royal is photographed walking the runway during the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week in June 2018.

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Part 2

After an outfit change, the prince walks the runway in Dior.

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Catwalking/Getty Images

London Fashion Week

Prince Nikolai is seen walking at Burberry's Prorsum Autumn Winter 2018 fashion show during London Fashion Week in Feb. 2018.

Article continues below

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Burberry Model

The prince walks the runway in a second Burberry look at London Fashion Week.

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Steen Brogaard/The Royal Danish House

Birthday Boy

A portrait of the prince was released in celebration of his 19th birthday.

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Ole Jensen/Getty Images

Royal Celebration

Nikolai arrives to the Crown Prince's 50th birthday at Christiansborg Palace in May 2018 in Copenhagen.

Article continues below

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

18th Birthday

The prince was photographed all dressed up in a suit for his 18th birthday celebration at royal ship Dannebrog in Aug. 2017.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Birthdays , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Salma Hayek's Husband Surprises Her With Vow Renewal On Island Getaway

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Avoid Run-In With Casper Smart

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy Isn't Alone! More Stars Who Became Fathers After 50

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia Turns 1 on Saturday—But They Won't Be Celebrating It

Ashley Petta, Anthony D'Amico, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Expecting First Child Together

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Hold Hands in Italy

Taylor Hanson, Natalie Anne Bryant

Taylor Hanson Expecting Sixth Child With Wife Natalie

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.