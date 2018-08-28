Abby Huntsman Officially Joins The View: 5 Things to Know About the New Co-Host

New season, new face!

Just days before The View kicks off a brand-new season, ABC officially announced that Abby Huntsman will be a new co-host.

The former anchor and host of Fox & Friends Weekend will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain starting this Tuesday.

"We have an exciting season ahead of us and are thrilled to welcome Abby Huntsman to The View," ABC said in a statement. "She brings her unique life and professional experiences and has a smart, relatable and distinctive point of view on everything from pop culture to politics to parenthood. We can't wait to return to the Hot Topics table with Abby joining our panel of incredibly talented women whose diverse voices have always played a significant role in the national conversation."

For those who are extra curious about Abby, you aren't alone. We did some digging and found some fun facts about the TV star. Take a look below.