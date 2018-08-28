How Shania Twain Weathered Family Tragedy, Impossible Heartbreak and Debilitating Disease to Become Country Music's Ultimate Survivor

There's an old, sort of hack joke about country music that goes a little something like this:

What do you get if you play a country song backwards?

You get your dog back, you get your wife back, you get your job back...

It's a cliché, but as always, clichés exist for a reason. Country music, almost more so than any other genre of the form, is known for its spectacular exploration of the losses we endure in life; what they do to us, what we do after them, and what we would do if only we could turn back the clock to that time before.

If you tried to distill Shania Twain's life thus far into one of the songs her industry's best known for, even the creator of the most maudlin songs would look at you and wonder if you're pouring it on a little thick. That's because the superstar, whose celebrating her 53rd birthday on August 28, has endured more loss in her half-century on this planet that most people will in their entire lives. And yet, she still became one of the best-selling and most enduring country artists of her time anyway.

How's that for survival?