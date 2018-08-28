Why Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Made Henry Golding Nervous

In Hollywood, Henry Golding is as good as gold.

The 31-year-old actor is on his way to becoming a household name, thanks to his starring role as Nick Young in Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians. The movie—his very first—has been No. 1 at the box office since it premiered in theaters Aug. 15, earning $83.9 million domestically to date. Golding, who began hosting the BBC's The Travel Show in 2014, booked another glossy gig before that film was even released, playing Sean Nelson in the Lionsgate thriller A Simple Favor.

The movie, in theaters Sept. 14, stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as Stephanie Ward and Emily Nelson: two unlikely BFFS who get caught in a web of betrayals, lies and secrets. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Golding said he had watched the actresses when he was "growing up" and was slightly nervous about sharing the screen with two veterans. "It was quite a small set, really. The main cast was four or five people, so the proximity, really in this filmmaking, was so much closer," he said. "It's easy to kind of get very nervous about it. And there were certain days where I was like, 'What am I doing? Why am I here?'" But director and producer Paul Feig was "the best short of shepherd" on set, the actor explained. "He really leads the way, in a sense, and delivers with purpose. And you have to have that in a colleague."

"Henry makes it so easy," Feig told E! News. "He's such a natural. It's crazy."