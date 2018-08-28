The Crown Season 3's Prince Philip Revealed: See Tobias Menzies in Character

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 6:11 AM

The Crown, Tobias Menzies

Netflix

"Ambition." With that simple word Netflix revealed the first look at The Crown's new Prince Philip for season three and four. Emmy nominee Matt Smith is out, Outlander star and Golden Globe nominee Tobias Menzies is in.

Menzies replaces Smith in the role for seasons three and four. The upcoming season, which is set to be released sometime in 2019 and is filming now, features an entirely new cast. Menzies joins the new cast which includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Photos

Meet The Crown Season 3 Cast

"I'm thrilled to be joining the new cast of The Crown and to be working with Olivia Colman again. I look forward to becoming her ‘liege man of life and limb,'" Menzies said in a statement when his casting was announced.

Menzies and Colman worked together on the AMC series The Night Manager. His other credits include Game of Thrones, Catastrophe, Black Mirror and The Honourable Woman.

Seasons one and two of The Crown starred Smith, Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, Victoria Hamilton and Matthew Goode.

Meet the rest of the cast in the gallery above.

