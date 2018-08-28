13 Things You Should Own If You're Obsessed With Red Wine

Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 6:00 AM
It's been a long hard day at the office, so what do you do?
Well if it's us you're asking, you put on your comfy pants, turn on Investigation Discovery channel and, most importantly, uncork a nice earthy bottle of your favorite red wine. Truth be told, we're not against any type of vino, but there's something about a red that just feels healthier—like you're doing something good for yourself by drinking it. It's a low-key, unwinding-from-your-day type of beverage and it's the one we turn to for these moments of peace.
Since you've probably already got the wine in stock, here are a few other accessories, if you will, to really help you round out your collection and step into your role as resident wine connoisseur.
BUY IT: Lenox® Tuscany Classics® Decanter, $50
BUY IT: Schott Zwiesel Modo Lead Free Crystal 15 oz. Red Wine Glass, $48
BUY IT: Wine Enthusiast Hanging Glass Rack, $50
BUY IT: Ebern Designs Aracely Plastic 10 oz. Red Wine Glass, $28
BUY IT: The Wine Savant Stemless Stainless Steel 18 oz. Wine Glass, $29
BUY IT: Ullo Wine Purifier, $80
BUY IT: Eparé Pocket Wine Aerator, $20
BUY IT: Aervana Wine Aerator, $90
BUY IT: Adeco Trading "Wine Zone" Wall Décor, $30
BUY IT: Preferred Nation Wine Case, $24
BUY IT: Wine Enthusiast N'Finity 90-Bottle Natural Floor Wine Rack, $240
BUY IT: One Bella Casa The Best Wines Red Tea Towel, $21
BUY IT: Love You A Latte Shop Chalkboard Red Red Wine You Make Me Feel so Fine Kitchen' Graphic Art on Paper, $20
Classy, no?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
