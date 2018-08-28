13 Things You Should Own If You're Obsessed With Red Wine

It's been a long hard day at the office, so what do you do?

Well if it's us you're asking, you put on your comfy pants, turn on Investigation Discovery channel and, most importantly, uncork a nice earthy bottle of your favorite red wine. Truth be told, we're not against any type of vino, but there's something about a red that just feels healthier—like you're doing something good for yourself by drinking it. It's a low-key, unwinding-from-your-day type of beverage and it's the one we turn to for these moments of peace.

Since you've probably already got the wine in stock, here are a few other accessories, if you will, to really help you round out your collection and step into your role as resident wine connoisseur.