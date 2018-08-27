Blake Lively Spills Delicious Secrets About Her 31st Birthday Celebration

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 5:00 PM
Blake Lively celebrated her 31st birthday over the weekend!
Ahead of her special day, the actress and her A Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick sat down for an interview with E! News, where Lively hinted at her birthday plans. "I feel like the older you get the more it just kind of is less of a thing," Lively told us. "But, I don't know, I'll probably eat...I really like to eat, there's a place on the Lower East Side called Il Laboratorio del Gelato, and they secretly make bon bons."
Kendrick then admitted to Lively that she needed to Google her birthday "because I'm a bad friend and I forgot," but told her she'd meet her at the dessert spot on her special day.
Lively actually spent her birthday last year with Kendrick while they were filming A Simple Favor.
"Last year on my birthday I was filming, which was, you know, kind of cool and anticlimactic," Lively shared. "But we went to dinner, we had a nice little birthday celebration."
The actress received a lot of birthday love from friends and family on social media over the weekend.
A Simple Favor hits theaters on Sept. 14.
