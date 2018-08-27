Ben Affleck Remains in Rehab and Is "Serious" About His Sobriety

Ben Affleck remains in rehab after being driven to treatment last week by his ex, Jennifer Garner.

"Ben is still in rehab and has not left. He's doing OK," a source tells E! News. "He seems serious about living in for at least 30 days."

Over the weekend, E! News learned that Affleck and Garner, who share three kids together, have reached a divorce settlement but will wait until he completes his current rehab stint to file it in court.

"The divorce is wrapped up but has not been signed off on. They are waiting for Ben to get out to do that," the insider says. "They both want to move on and end the financial negotiations and the custody discussions."