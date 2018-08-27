14 Insanely Gorgeous Designer Makeup Products You Should Own

It would be nice if we could all afford designer everything, but that would be insanely expensive and, well, we're not made of money.

Sure, we've splurged on a designer dress for a special occasion and even saved up for that everyday designer handbag, but that's about as extensive as our list of designer duds gets. Until now, that is. Casually peruse any of your local makeup counters and you'll notice a theme. A lot of our favorite couture fashion designers have branched out into beauty. Not only are these names we can trust, but the packaging is insanely gorgeous.

Now we're not saying this stuff is cheap by makeup standards, but if you're looking to expand your couture collection in an affordable way, this is it girl!

YSL Lipstick

BUY IT:  Yves Saint Laurent Beaute Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick, $38

Giorgio Armani Foundation

BUY IT:  Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $64 

Chanel Nail Polish

BUY IT:  Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour, $28 

Dior Lip Plumper

BUY IT:  Dior Addict Lip Maximizer, $34 

Balenciaga Perfume

BUY IT:  Balenciaga B., $87

Marc Jacobs Eyeliner

BUY IT:  MARC JACOBS BEAUTY Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, $25

Burberry Lipstick

BUY IT:  Burberry Kisses Lipstick, $34

Marc Jacobs Eye Shadow Palette

BUY IT:  MARC JACOBS BEAUTY Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette Coconut Fantasy Collection, $49

Tom Ford Foundation

BUY IT:  Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick, $87

Tom Ford Body Oil

BUY IT:  Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, $100

YSL Liquid Eyeliner

BUY IT:  Yves Saint Laurent Beaute Couture Liquid Eyeliner, $34

Chanel Longwear Lipstick

BUY IT:  Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Ultra Wear Lip Colour, $37

Tom Ford Lipstick

BUY IT:  Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color - The Boys, $36

Dior Foundation

BUY IT: DIOR Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation, $62

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Because, truly, we're not against anything designer. 

