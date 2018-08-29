Inside Lea Michele's Best Year Yet: How the Glee Alum Finally Got Everything She Ever Wanted

If Lea Michele was looking for some direction, Ryan Murphy was there to provide it.

That's just how things work with the longtime collaborators. So when the Broadway alum unexpectedly found romance in her former pal, AYR clothing company president Zandy Reich, she knew she needed Murphy to weigh in on her next move.

Sure, her real estate agent dad Mark had already given the University of Pennsylvania-educated businessman an enthusiastic thumbs up (Michele joked to People her dad "potentially liked him more than me!") and mom Edith, a retired nurse, had followed suit. But an even larger test lie ahead.

Michele knew Murphy, the producing wunderkind who handpicked her for roles first in Glee and then Scream Queens, was set to be in L.A. for last fall's Emmy Awards, so she went about arranging a meeting between her two guys. And, sure enough, Zeich sailed through.

"Ryan is like my family, he's one of the greatest friends in the world that I have," she explained to E! News on the Sept. 17 red carpet, "so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. It was like, yeah, my parents, yeah friends and whatever, but Ryan Murphy, it's a done deal now."