Fashion Rewind: 15 Red Carpet Outfits From the Weekend You Can't Miss

This weekend had so many epic red carpet moments, we had to double back.

Between the iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 and Black Girls Rock! 2018, celebrities brought their A-game to the carpet, giving life to our Instagram feeds and wardrobes. From gowns with beautiful trains to menswear-inspired style (a trend that dominating the carpet and street style) to elevated casual pieces that you can wear to work or school, you don't want to miss this weekend's wear.

The highlights: Janet Jackson appeared at the Black Girls Rock! event in a gown fit for queen, and paired her look with a gravity-defying hairstyle. At the iHeartRadio MMVAs, Halsey opted for chainlink bra with a suit, in lieu of a top—a daring and sexy twist. Awkwafina's checkered dress was a mind-blowing sight to see. And, that's not all!