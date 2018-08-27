Tom Brady Hangs Up on Another Radio Interview

Tom Brady cut another interview short on Monday after he was repeatedly asked about  Alex Guerrero and the personal trainer's association with the New England Patriots.

According to WEEI—the sports radio network with which Brady conducted the interview—Guerrero attended the team's third preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday and reportedly flew on the team's private plane. While this wouldn't have been Guerrero's first ever trip on the team's plane, it would have been his first team trip in quite some time. According to ESPN, Guerrero used to be considered a regular member of the team's traveling party; however, this reportedly changed at some point during 2017. Per the sports news outlet, many wondered if there was tension between Brady and the head coach Bill Belichick.

During Brady's interview with the WEEI program The Kirk and Callahan Show, the quarterback confirmed Guerrero "was with me this last week." But when host Kirk Minihane asked if anything had changed between this year and last that would now allow Guerrero to travel on the plane, Brady refused to share details.

"You know, I'm not getting into all that," the MVP said.

Still, Minihane pressed on, claiming he had talked to Guerrero at the 2018 Super Bowl and that the personal trainer had said he actually had a pretty good relationship with Belichick. 

"I said I don't want to get into it," Brady continued. "I mean, everyone knows, it's well-documented the work he and I do together."

After the third question about Guerrero and his involvement with Friday's game, Brady said, "Yeah. All right, guys. Have a great day. I'll talk to you later." He then hung up.

This wouldn't be the first time Brady has ended an interview abruptly. The Super Bowl champ hung up on another interview back in January after Alex Reimer, a host of another WEEI program, called Brady's daughter Vivian "an annoying little puissant"  in his documentary series, Tom vs. Time.

