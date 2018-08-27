Beyoncé Pokes Fun at Stage Crasher When Returning to Stage With Jay-Z

A stage crasher isn't going to rain on Beyoncé's parade.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner and Jay-Z faced a close call when a man rushed the stage during their concert in Atlanta.

While the couple was unharmed after performing their final song "Apes--t" inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, backup dancers and security had to quickly spring into action before things got worse.

During Sunday's concert, however, Beyoncé decided to make light of the situation before her concert came to an end.

In videos surfacing on social media, the "Halo" singer was seen expressing gratitude for the audience before walking off stage.

"Give it up for yourselves for being a beautiful audience," she shared. "God bless you guys. Drive home safe."