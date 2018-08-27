Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Broken Marriages and Forgiveness

"I had to clear myself of my own shame, my own guilt, and have compassion for myself and forgiveness for myself, and that actually gave me the power to forgive other people," Jada continued. "And it came through me releasing myself and having the ability and understanding of how important it is to release other people and that, you know, none of us are perfect, we're in this together, leaning how to love. And forgiveness is not really about the other person, but it's really about us."

The actress captioned the video post, "Forgiveness ... My power to forgive others came from forgiving myself by looking into the shadows of my own heart. But... there are acts committed against us that are so horrific our only choice is to give it to the Mother/Father to fill us with a healing needed to find the 'God Love' within that gives us the 'Self Love' we need... to forgive. It's all a delicate process where I also had to realize that just because my heart may embrace and forgive... doesn't mean that person should be standing beside me. Forgiveness... loving myself enough to let go #pillowtalk."