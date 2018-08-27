Asia Argento Fired From X Factor Italy After Sexual Assault Allegation: Report

Asia Argento has reportedly been fired from her post as a judge on X Factor Italy.

The actress and figure in the #MeToo Movement came under fire last week after the New York Times reported she had paid her former co-star Jimmy Bennett $380,000 after he accused her of assault and battery in a notice of intent to sue in November 2017. Per the Times report, Bennett claimed Argento gave him alcohol to drink, allegedly kissed him, removed his pants, performed oral sex and then the two allegedly had intercourse in Argento's California hotel room in May 2013. At the time, Bennett was 17 years old and Argento was 37 years old with the age of consent in California being 18 years old.

Argento has publicly denied having a sexual relationship with Bennett and claimed her late ex-boyfriend Anthony Bourdain "personally undertook to help Bennett economically."

On the heels of the report, Sky Italia and FremantleMedia Italia decided to pull the actress from the live portion of the show, according to a new report from Variety, citing sources. E! News has reached out to both for comment.