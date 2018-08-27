Stephen Curry Pens Powerful Essay About His Daughters and Gender Equality

As the article continues, he explains how people need to come together to make complete gender equality possible.

"Not just as 'fathers of daughters,' or for those sorts of reasons. And not just on Women's Equality Day. Every day—that's when we need to be working to close the pay gap in this country," he writes. "Because every day is when the pay gap is affecting women. And every day is when the pay gap is sending the wrong message to women about who they are, and how they're valued, and what they can or cannot become."

Curry then opens up about how he's trying to do his part, such as by hosting a basketball camp for girl. The Golden State Warriors player describes the experience as "incredible" and explains how it included a question and answer session with several successful women in the sports and business fields. He recalls how one of the attendees asked panelist Ariel Johnson Lin, a VP at JPMorgan Chase & Co., about how she voices her ideas when she's the only woman in a meeting. Curry sums up Lin's response as follows: "Be yourself. Be good, and try to be great—but always be yourself."

While Curry describes the moment as "satisfying," he writes he's personally "not even close to satisfied" and is "more driven than ever" to help women working towards progress.

"Let's work to close the opportunity gap. Let's work to close the pay gap. And let's work together on this," he writes. "I mean, 'women deserve equality'—that's not politics, right? That's not something that people are actually disagreeing on, is it? It can't be."