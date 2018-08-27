Kevin Smith Loses 51 Lbs. 6 Months After "Massive" Heart Attack

Kevin Smith took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his 51-pound weight loss.

The filmmaker revealed he decided to focus on his health after being hospitalized for a heart attack six months prior.

"Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I'd had the night before," he wrote. "When I went to my doctor a week later, she told me 'The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.' Half a year later, I can report that I followed doctor's orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I've been since high school!"

Smith, who is also a Weight Watchers ambassador, said his goal is to lose another 10 pounds so he can "get down to my birth weight of 195."

"But for now, I'm ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone!" he wrote.