Kevin Smith Loses 51 Lbs. 6 Months After "Massive" Heart Attack

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 6:47 AM
Kevin Smith took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his 51-pound weight loss.
The filmmaker revealed he decided to focus on his health after being hospitalized for a heart attack six months prior.
"Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I'd had the night before," he wrote. "When I went to my doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.' Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor's orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I've been since high school!"
Smith, who is also a Weight Watchers ambassador, said his goal is to lose another 10 pounds so he can "get down to my birth weight of 195."
"But for now, I'm ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone!" he wrote.
The Chasing Amy director thanked magician Penn Jillette for his weight loss book, Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear and Other Magical Tales, and author Ray Cronise for starting him on "his potato famine." He also gave shout-outs to Weight Watchers and to his daughter Harley Quinn Smith.
"And I also wanna thank my kid @harleyquinnsmith—the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example," he wrote. "Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn't a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables)."
His daughter congratulated her father on his milestone.
"So proud of you my fellow vegan!!!!!" she wrote.
At the end of his post, Smith also thanked his followers for all of their support.
"But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well—for the kind and encouraging words along the way," he wrote. "Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone's life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went!"
Smith suffered a "massive heart attack" back in February. He was 47 years old at the time. He had been filming his stand-up special Kevin Smith Live! when it occurred and had two back-to-back shows scheduled. He ultimately decided to cancel his second performance and go to the hospital.
"The doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 percent blockage of my LAD artery (aka 'the Widow-Maker')," he tweeted at the time. "If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground!"
He also opened up about the health scare during a Facebook Live video.
"There was this moment where I was like I might die," the he recalled. "I just thought about everything and thought about my parents and how they raised me and my brother and my sister and my friends and my wife and my kid and this weird wonderful career that I've had for so long and stuff and I was like content."
After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018
Just a few days later, Smith was out of the hospital and thanked his fans for their support. He continued to keep them posted on his health journey, including giving them weight-loss updates and opening up about his new vegan lifestyle.
"Winding up in the operating room, I was like, 'I never want to do this s--t again,'" he told E! News.
