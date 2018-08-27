HBO Reveals Game of Thrones Season 8, Big Little Lies Season 2 Footage

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 6:13 AM
The first footage of Game of Thrones season eight, the final season, is here. And…well, it's here. That's what matters.
HBO released a "Coming Soon" video during the Sharp Objects finale that featured the first look at the upcoming season of Game of Thrones (still slated to debut in 2019). It features Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) reuniting. They hug it out, people!
While it's not much, it still is something. Most of the clips from Game of Thrones in the package are from the seventh season.
The promo also features new footage from True Detective season three (yes, it's happening), which stars Mahershala Ali, and Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies season two. There's a quick glimpse of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon back in action as Celeste and Madeline, respectively, but again, a lot of the Big Little Lies clips are from the first season. The second season of Big Little Lies features Streep as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's abusive Perry Wright. She comes to town concerned about her grandchildren following the death of her son. She's searching for answers.
Big Little Lies and Game of Thrones both return in 2019.
