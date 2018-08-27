Sacha Baron Cohen Tries to Get O.J. Simpson to Confess to Murder on Who Is America?

O.J. Simpson is the latest public figure to be targeted by Sacha Baron Cohen for the show Who Is America?.

The Borat star tried to get Simpson to open up about the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown on Sunday night's season finale. Simpson was famously acquitted of Brown's and Ron Goldman's murders back in 1995.

For this episode, Cohen pretended to be a rich Italian playboy named Gio Monaldo. According to The Hollywood Reporter's recap of the episode, Cohen's character pretended to interview Simpson for a show called La Vita Diamante di Gio, which served as a spoof of the show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. Simpson was introduced as "an American hero and women's rights activist" for the phony program.

At one point, Cohen's character introduced Simpson to his pretend girlfriend, who acted like she had no idea who the former NFL player was. While Cohen's character mentioned Simpson's former football career and films, it wasn't until he made a stabbing gesture that she pretended to recognize him.

"She knows that," Simpson said. "Oh, Jesus."