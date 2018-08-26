iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 6:39 PM

Awkwafina, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Lights, camera, 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs!

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hosts the annual award ceremony tonight in Toronto, where some of the biggest names in music are poised to unite under one roof. The highly-anticipated event honors the year's best music videos, from the likes of Canadian superstars like Drake and Shawn Mendes to Top 40 fixtures such as Ariana Grande and Halsey

In addition to the "Bad at Love" songstress and "In My Blood" crooner, artists like Meghan TrainorAlessia Cara5 Seconds of SummerBebe Rexha98 Degrees and more make up the star-studded performance lineup. 

Among the presenters are Chrissy MetzTyra BanksKristin CavallariAshlee Simpson and Evan RossDerek HoughColton HaynesJenni "JWoWW" Farley and Prince Jackson

So what are you waiting for? From Video of the Year to Artist of the Year, check out the complete list of 2018 MMVAs' winners below! 

Artist for Change

WINNER: Halsey

Video of the Year

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Halsey, "Bad at Love"

Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, "1-800-273-8255"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group

Sofi Tukker

Loud Luxury

Calvin Harris

WINNER: Marshmello

Zedd

Kygo

Best Director

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood" (Director: Jay Martin)

WINNER: Drake, "God's Plan" (Director: Karena Evans)

Drake, "Nice for What" (Director: Karena Evans)

Childish Gambino, "This Is America" (Director: Hiro Murai)

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, "Say Something" (Director: Arturo Perez Jr.)

The Carters, Apeshit" (Director: Ricky Saix)

Best Pop Artist or Group

Meghan Trainor

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Halsey

Alessia Cara

Ed Sheeran 

Camila Cabello

Best Rock/Alternative Artist or Group

Chvrches

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Portugal. The Man

Foo Fighters

Arcade Fire

Arkells

Best Hip Hop Artist or Group

The Carters

WINNER: Drake

Post Malone

Cardi B

Kendrick Lamar

Childish Gambino

Best New Canadian Artist

WINNER: Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

The Beaches

Ralph

New City

Bülow

Johnny Orlando

Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran

Cardi B

Drake

Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Song of the Summer

Drake, "Nice for What"

WINNER: Loud Luxury feat. Brando, "Body"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, "I Like It"

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"

Marshmello and Anne-Marie, "Friends"

The Carters, "Apeshit"

Best Collaboration

Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid, "Youth"

WINNER: Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, "Pray for Me"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "All the Stars"

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"

Marshmello and Anne-Marie, "Friends"

Fan Fave Video

Drake, "God's Plan"

WINNER: Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

The Carters, "Apeshit"

Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, "1-800-273-8255"

Alessia Cara, "Growing Pains"

Fan Fave Artist

Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Halsey

Alessia Cara

Fan Fave Duo or Group

Soffi Tukker

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Fan Fave Single

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

WINNER: Selena Gomez and Marshmello, "Wolves"

Camila Cabello, "Havana"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

Fan Fave New Artist

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Hayley Kiyoko

WINNER: Chris Wu

Why Don't We

Dua Lipa

Fan Fave Much Creator

The Baker Twins

The Mike On Much Podcast

SneakerTalk 

Jaclyn Forbes

Candage Leca

WINNER: TheDanocracy 

The MMVAs air on Much, CTV and stream online. 

