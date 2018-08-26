iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The iHeartRadio MMVAs are here and the stars are arriving in style.
This year's show is hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star and rapper Awkwafina and takes place in Toronto, Canada. Stages line the street for musical performances, and fans get some of the best seats in the house. Performers include Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Halsey, Marshmello, '90s boy band sensation 98 Degrees and more.
Canadian artists are getting big shoutouts at the show. Canadian heartthrob Mendes tops the nominations with eight nods, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Toronto native Drake comes in a close second with seven nominations, including Best Hip Hop Artist or Group and Song of the Summer. Other notable honorees are Kendrick Lamar, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello.
The presenters are also star-studded. Expect Kristin Cavallari, Gus Kenworthy, Colton Haynes, Tyra Banks and Chrissy Metz to be among those handing out awards.
See the pictures below for some of the hottest red carpet looks from the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Awkwafina
Your hostess with the mostest! The Crazy Rich Asians star made her entrance in a bold checkered dress.
Shutterstock
Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson Ross
Evan rocked a shiny gold shirt while his leading lady bedazzled her pinstripe pantsuit.
Shutterstock
Halsey
The singer showed some skin in white pants and a beaded top.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
The Canadian has the most MMVA nominations tonight with 8 nods, including Artist of the Year.
Shutterstock
Jenni "JWoWW" Farley
The Jersey Shore star looked oh-so elegant in a white midi dress.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Alessia Cara
Cara showed up to the show in a colorful matching two-piece shirt and pants set.
Shutterstock
Prince Michael Jackson
The 21-year-old son of Michael Jackson was all smiles as he arrived.
Shutterstock
Tyra Banks
The model showed off her infamous "smize" while rocking some patent leather knee-high boots.
Shutterstock
5 Seconds of Summer
The boy band showcased their unique styles on the red carpet.
Shutterstock
Meghan Trainor
The singer and performer at the show turned up the heat on the red carpet in her white crop top and wide-legged white pants.
Shutterstock
Kristin Cavallari
The Very Cavallari star, who is a presenter at the show, donned a short yellow dress with a plunging neckline.
Shutterstock
Madison Beer
The "Home With You" singer stunned on the red carpet in a short black dress and knee-high boots.
Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha
The "Meant to Be" singer wore a short silver dress on the red carpet.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz and Shawn Mendes
The This Is Us star and Mendes posed together before the show.
Good luck to all the nominees out there tonight!
