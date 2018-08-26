iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The iHeartRadio MMVAs are here and the stars are arriving in style.

This year's show is hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star and rapper Awkwafina and takes place in Toronto, Canada. Stages line the street for musical performances, and fans get some of the best seats in the house. Performers include Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Halsey, Marshmello, '90s boy band sensation 98 Degrees and more.

Canadian artists are getting big shoutouts at the show. Canadian heartthrob Mendes tops the nominations with eight nods, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Toronto native Drake comes in a close second with seven nominations, including Best Hip Hop Artist or Group and Song of the Summer. Other notable honorees are Kendrick Lamar, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello.

The presenters are also star-studded. Expect Kristin Cavallari, Gus Kenworthy, Colton Haynes, Tyra Banks and Chrissy Metz to be among those handing out awards.

See the pictures below for some of the hottest red carpet looks from the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs.

Photos

MTV VMAs 2018: Risky Red Carpet Looks

Awkwafina, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Awkwafina

Your hostess with the mostest! The Crazy Rich Asians star made her entrance in a bold checkered dress.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson Ross

Evan rocked a shiny gold shirt while his leading lady bedazzled her pinstripe pantsuit.

Halsey, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Halsey

The singer showed some skin in white pants and a beaded top.

Article continues below

Shawn Mendes, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The Canadian has the most MMVA nominations tonight with 8 nods, including Artist of the Year.

Jenni Farley, JWOWW 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Jenni "JWoWW" Farley

The Jersey Shore star looked oh-so elegant in a white midi dress. 

Alessia Cara, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Alessia Cara

Cara showed up to the show in a colorful matching two-piece shirt and pants set.

Article continues below

Prince Michael Jackson, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Prince Michael Jackson

The 21-year-old son of Michael Jackson was all smiles as he arrived.

Tyra Banks, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Tyra Banks

The model showed off her infamous "smize" while rocking some patent leather knee-high boots.

5 Seconds of Summer, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

5 Seconds of Summer

The boy band showcased their unique styles on the red carpet. 

Article continues below

Meghan Trainor, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Meghan Trainor

The singer and performer at the show turned up the heat on the red carpet in her white crop top and wide-legged white pants.

Kristin Cavallari, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star, who is a presenter at the show, donned a short yellow dress with a plunging neckline.

Madison Beer, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Madison Beer

The "Home With You" singer stunned on the red carpet in a short black dress and knee-high boots.

Article continues below

Bebe Rexha, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha

The "Meant to Be" singer wore a short silver dress on the red carpet.

Shawn Mendes, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz and Shawn Mendes

The This Is Us star and Mendes posed together before the show.

Good luck to all the nominees out there tonight!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

