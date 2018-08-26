Bethenny Frankel Calls Dennis Shields' Death "Excruciating" in Emotional Statement on Twitter

Bethenny Frankel wrote an emotional and poignant statement on Twitter just two weeks after her boyfriend Dennis Shields died.

The Real Housewives of New York City star penned how difficult the days have been since Shields' death. "It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so," she wrote. "It's excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo"

Shields was found dead in Trump Tower in New York on Aug. 10 and the medical examiner is still determining cause of death. A source told E! News following Shields' passing that Frankel was "heartbroken" about it.

Frankel posted another tribute on Instagram to her late boyfriend after his funeral, which showed a picture of Shields laying in bed next to the reality star's 17-year-old dog, Cookie. "Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love #nowandforever," it said.