Karlie Kloss Spotted at Taylor Swift Concert Amid Feud Rumors

What bad blood? It looks like Karlie Kloss is still a Taylor Swift fan.

On Saturday night, fans spotted the 26-year-old model at the 28-year-old pop star's concert in Nashville. They posted photos of Kloss standing up in the VIP section and recording Swift on her phone. The show took place amid longtime rumors that the singer and the model, a prominent member of her "squad" of celebrity friends, had had a falling out.

In March, Kloss had responded to the feud reports in a New York Times interview, saying, "Don't believe everything you read." The newspaper said she and Swift were good friends and talk frequently.