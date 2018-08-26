Karlie Kloss Spotted at Taylor Swift Concert Amid Feud Rumors

AKM-GSI
What bad blood? It looks like Karlie Kloss is still a Taylor Swift fan.
On Saturday night, fans spotted the 26-year-old model at the 28-year-old pop star's concert in Nashville. They posted photos of Kloss standing up in the VIP section and recording Swift on her phone. The show took place amid longtime rumors that the singer and the model, a prominent member of her "squad" of celebrity friends, had had a falling out.
In March, Kloss had responded to the feud reports in a New York Times interview, saying, "Don't believe everything you read." The newspaper said she and Swift were good friends and talk frequently.
The two have not been photographed together for almost two years but the feud rumors officially began last summer, after the release of Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video. In the clip, the singer is seen wearing a T-shirt bearing names of her friends and Kloss' is not spotted among them.
Swift did not publicly acknowledge Kloss in the crowd at her concert on Saturday but did bring out two other celebrity guests onstage—Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw, who sang with her her song "Tim McGraw." Nicole Kidman also brought her and husband Keith Urban's two daughters to the show and they met Swift backstage.
Many members of the singer's "squad" have attended her Reputation tour concerts in recent months, including Emma Stone and Gigi Hadid.