Offset Shares Nude Photo of Cardi B Before Surprise Performance at Madison Square Garden

Cardi B joined husband Offset on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.

During Migos' performance, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who gave birth to her first child with Offset last month, surprised the crowd as she took the stage. Shortly before her surprise appearance, Offset posted a nude photo of his "goddess beauty" wife on Instagram. Cardi can be seen covering her chest with one hand in the photo as she glances at the camera.

Hours earlier, Cardi, donning a long pink wig, had posted a photo of herself on a private jet with the caption, "im on my way to you," hinting at the surprise performance.