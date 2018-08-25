Missy Elliott Pays Tribute to Aaliyah on 17th Anniversary of Her Death

Missy Elliott is paying tribute to Aaliyah on the 17th anniversary of the singer's death.

In a video posted to social media, the "Work It" rapper can be seen writing a note to Aaliyah, which reads, "Aaliyah, we miss you so much." Elliott adds, "But your legacy will live on forever and ever." The camera then pans up to show Aaliyah memorabilia above the note.

"Aaliyah (Babygirl) I can only imagine how great you would be today winning oscars& creating sick music & still setting fashion trends!" Elliot tweeted along with the video on Saturday.