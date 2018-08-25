President Donald Trump Praises Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at GOP Event

President Donald Trump wants his base to know he is a big supporter Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian, who he had met months ago in the White House.

The U.S. leader praised the couple while speaking at a fundraising dinner for the Ohio Republican Party in Columbus on Friday.

"Now we're doing great and Kanye West liked me and that really lifted my- Kanye West has some real power!" Trump said.

Kanye has met the President before and has occasionally taken to Twitter, where he has more than 28 million followers, to voice support for him, while the U.S. leader has praised him back online. He talked about his support for Trump in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

"He's got a good wife too, in Kim, I'll tell ya. She really is," Trump continued in his speech on Friday.

In June, Trump commuted the life sentence of 63-year-old Tennessee woman Alice Marie Johnson for a first-time drug offense, after Kim lobbied him over the cause and met with him to discuss the matter at the White House.