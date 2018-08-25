Britney Spears Speaks in English Accent Onstage at London Concert

Britney Spears is back doing a fake English accent, but this time, she's on top of the world.

The 36-year-old pop star playfully demonstrated one onstage during her concert at London's O2 Arena on Friday, the latest stop on her successful Britney Spears: Piece of Me tour, which followed a four-year Britney: Piece of Me show residency in Las Vegas.

Spears had her fans compete to see who could scream the loudest, those on the left side of the venue and those on the right.

"Are you guys ready? Do you think you can do this?" she asked in her fake English accent. "One, two, three!"