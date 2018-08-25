Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Adopted a Dog Together

Man's just friend is also fit for a (potentially future) king.

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have reportedly adopted a Labrador dog earlier this summer. The dog—whose named has not yet been announced—has joined Prince Harry and the Duchess on short-term jaunts to their home in the Cotswolds as well as keeping them company at their cottage at Kensington Palace. Kensington Palace declined to comment on the matter.

Meghan has always been an outspoken dog lover. In fact, one of her dogs, a little beagle named Guy, resides in London as well. Guy even received the royal treatment on the way to the Royal Wedding on May 19 when the canine hitched a ride with Queen Elizabeth II in her Range Rover on her way to Windsor. Meghan's other dog Bogart, however, didn't come across the pond with his adoptive mother and now lives in Los Angeles with a friend.