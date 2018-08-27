Bachelor in Paradise Sends Krystal On a Wild Date With Dream Man Connor

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 8:00 AM
Is there trouble in paradise for Chris and Krystal?
Krystal of Arie's season, went to Paradise to meet Connor of Becca's season, as she says in our exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, and now she's finally got a chance to date him.
While Chris of Becca's season panics back on the beach, Krystal and Connor get buried in the sand and covered in palm fronds while a man serenades them and speaks to them in Spanish.
"We're here to let go of the past and to channel into our inner spirit animal," Krystal says, at which point Krystal and Connor start to howl.
Connor then crawls towards Krystal, howling, and she's totally into it: "Perfect," she coos.
Chris, meanwhile, does the thing he's proved he's best at on this franchise and freaks out.
"If Krystal switches then I'm going home. I'll even volunteer, because it's just not worth it," he claims, while Krystal is apparently "so zenned out right now" that she's "like namaste'd."
Honestly, based on what we've seen from Chris this season so far, Krystal might be better off namastaying in the sand with Connor.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
