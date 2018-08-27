The Flash's Barry and Iris Have Some Wedding Planning to Do in Season 4 Deleted Scene

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Remember back when we didn't know how doomed Barry and Iris' wedding would be? 

We knew that no wedding on The Flash could go off without a hitch, but we just did not anticipate alternative nazi universe versions of Oliver Queen and Supergirl to show up and ruin things, as they did in last year's crossover. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) also had no idea their wedding wouldn't quite work out as they hoped, and in this exclusive deleted scene, they were even so bold as to say things like "Nothing's going to stop us from having our perfect wedding." 

The scene, from the third episode titled "Luck Be a Lady," finds Barry showing Iris the reception venue he dreamed up after all their other options fell apart.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

In the 20 episodes since, we have of course seen Barry and Iris get married, we've seen Barry go to jail, and we've seen the pair discover that they've got a daughter in the future, so life has changed a bit for WestAllen. But isn't it nice to reminisce? 

The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on August 28. 

The Flash returns to the CW on Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Flash , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott

American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Returning Faces, New Directors and More Scoop

Asia Argento

Asia Argento Fired From X Factor Italy After Sexual Assault Allegation: Report

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Elite 8

House of Cards

House of Cards Final Season First Look: Are Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Friends or Foes?

Bachelor in Paradise, season 5

Bachelor in Paradise Sends Krystal On a Wild Date With Dream Man Connor

"Bachelor in Paradise" Sneak Peek: Krystal Meets Connor

Exclusive: "The Flash" Season 4 Deleted Scene

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.