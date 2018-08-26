14 Festive Candles to Instantly Get You In the Fall Spirit

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Fall Candles

Quick survey: How soon is too soon to start stocking up on festive fall candles?

You know the ones. You used to get 'em from school kids who would knock on your door with pamphlets full of options, ready to take your order. Well, maybe it's just us, but that door-to-door snail mail system feels outdated and, truth be told, we need our pumpkin spice candles sooner rather than later.

And it's not just pie flavors we're after—we need the whole loot. We'll take a farmhouse kitchen scent for the kitchen, a jack o' lantern one to us ease into Halloween shopping mode and can't forget a pumpkin chai to wake us up in the A.M.

Like what you're hearing? You're going to want to get your hands on all 14 of these yummy fall scents, trust us.

Shopping: Fall Candles

Jack O'Lantern

 BUY IT:  Colonial Candle Jack O'Lantern Scented Jar Candle, $19

Shopping: Fall Candles

Apple Cider Donuts

BUY IT:  Cobblestone Candle Apple Cider Donut Jar Candle, $10

Shopping: Fall Candles

Coffee & Spice

BUY IT:  Slow North Jar Candle, $29

Shopping: Fall Candles

Pumpkin Chai

BUY IT:  NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Votive, $16

Shopping: Fall Candles

Farmhouse Kitchen

BUY IT:  Cobblestone Candle Farmhouse Kitchen Jar Candle, $10

Shopping: Fall Candles

Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie

BUY IT: The Holiday Aisle Happy Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle, $22

Shopping: Fall Candles

Cinnamon Swirl

BUY IT:  Cobblestone Candle Cinnamon Swirl Jar Candle, $10

Shopping: Fall Candles

Creamy Pumpkin Frosting

BUY IT:  Cobblestone Candle Creamy Pumpkin Frosting Jar Candle, $10

Shopping: Fall Candles

Pumpkin Spice Latte

BUY IT:  Cobblestone Candle Pumpkin Spice Latte Jar Candle, $10

Shopping: Fall Candles

Autumn Apples

BUY IT:  Cobblestone Candle Autumn Apple Jar Candle, $10

Shopping: Fall Candles

Crisp Fall Night

BUY IT: Yankee Candle® Crisp Fall Night Candles, $20

Shopping: Fall Candles

Pumpkin Custard

BUY IT:  Star Hollow Candle Company Pumpkin Custard Scented Jar Candle, $19

Shopping: Fall Candles

Midsummer Night

BUY IT: Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, $14 

Shopping: Fall Candles

Pumpkin Pie

BUY IT:  The Holiday Aisle Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle, $22

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

