How Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Rebuilt Their Love Story Before Welcoming Baby No. 2

Getting behind the mic to sing is one thing. But getting behind the mic to podcast is completely different.

While fans may know Jana Kramer for her country music hits like "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna," the Hollywood star has developed a whole new group of followers thanks to an unexpected project.

For the past several months, the One Tree Hill alumna has found success with an iHeartRadio podcast filled with honesty and heart.

"I feel like I had something different to give to the podcast world where it was my own personal experiences," Jana explained to E! News exclusively in between taping a new episode. "I never want anyone to feel alone if they're going through something because it's like we all go through these problems."

For better or worse, some of those problems have been covered in the tabloids with Jana unable to fight back. But in just a matter of months, Whine Down With Jana Kramer has explored personal topics ranging from infidelity and sex to pregnancies and miscarriages.