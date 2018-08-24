Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie to Mexico for Her 20th Birthday

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie celebrated her 20th birthday early with a trip to Mexico.

This week, the two stayed at his family friend and Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis' private beach side estate, Casa Aramara, in Punta Mita, E! News has learned. Scott, 35, and Sofia, who turned 20 on Friday, had also vacationed there in January.

On Wednesday, they went boating and visited the Marietas Islands, where they did some snorkeling and enjoyed the private beach, a source told E! News.

Scott appeared to have been joined on the trip by his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's two older kids Mason, 8, and Penelope, 6.